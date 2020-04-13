BrownsDigest
In Connection With Uniform Reveal, Cleveland Browns Announce ‘Hats Off To Our Heroes’ Fund

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced their new initiative, the 'Hats Off to our Heroes' fund. The team will reveal their highly anticipated new uniforms on Wednesday. 100 percent of the proceeds will be committed to groups who are serving as role models due to COVID-19. That list includes first responders, healthcare professionals and educational professionals. The Browns say this will be in place for a "significant" amount of time.

“When finalizing our uniform announcement, we realized we had an incredible opportunity to further our support of heroes battling COVID-19 on the front lines for our entire community. We hope the excitement surrounding the new uniforms can help make a significant impact through the ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund, and we greatly appreciate the support from our fans, retail partners and team to make this special way to give back to those leaders possible.” J.W. Johnson, Executive Vice President

The Browns are carrying over a tradition that started with proceeds from jersey sales after September 11th, 2001. The “Hats Off to Our Heroes” Honor Row program to salute service members and first responders in the local community. Since April 2017, the team has donated 100 percent of its net proceeds from all sales within the stadium’s Pro Shop to benefit Browns Give Back’s commitment to education and youth football.

The Browns intend to showcase their new uniforms on Wednesday through the team website, clevelandbrowns.com as well as on its social media platforms. No specific time has been announced to this point.

