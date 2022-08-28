Skip to main content

Browns Wyatt Teller Leaves Bears Game with Injury

The second starter to leave the preseason finale, Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller went back to the locker room with trainers after sustaining an injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Although it was described as minor by Cleveland Browns preseason sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, All-Pro right guard Wyatt Teller went to the locker room with a knee injury. Per Kinkhabwala, Teller was joking about it as he left, which might be a good indication that he'll be ready for the season, but is the second Browns starter to leave this final exhibition game.

Safety Grant Delpit left with a hip injury in the first quarter and Teller leaves in the second. Hjalte Froholdt took the place of Teller in the lineup, a player who has seen plenty of preseason action both at right guard and center.

The Dane looks like he has secured a roster spot with the team in part because of his versatility, something he has had to display with the Browns losing centers Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton for the season with injuries.

Teller and fellow guard Joel Bitonio are the engine to the team's running game, both coming off a season where they were awarded All-Pro honors and signed lucrative contract extensions. For Teller, it's his power that stands out the most. Since being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, he has been able to unlock his functional strength, which vaulted him into stardom with the Browns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Browns have strong offensive line depth, which helps, but isn't something the Browns want to be forced to utilize to open the season. In 2021, the Browns were forced to go through several tackles, which destabilized the team's front and caused them a number of problems. The Browns are already on their backup center, Ethan Pocic, so potentially going into the opener against the Carolina Panthers with a back to his right would be unfortunate to say the least.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and defensive back Grant Delpit (22) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Grant Delpit Leaves Game, Heads to Locker Room with Trainers

By Pete Smith
0D893343-C116-4D57-8766-BF6FC7C3911F
News

WATCH: Cade York Drills 70 Yard Field Goal Pregame

By Brandon Little
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little
Browns Training Camp Helmet
Featured Content

Browns Active Roster Projection: Predicting the Initial 53

By Pete Smith
Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

By Pete Smith
8FA102B8-C36A-4B56-968F-90FD9CBEA76E
News

Browns Make Decision on Playing Starters Against Bears

By Brandon Little
FDB9515E-3A49-4F87-83BB-0859C59A6811
News

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

By Brandon Little
Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
News

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

By Brandon Little