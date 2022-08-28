Browns Wyatt Teller Leaves Bears Game with Injury

The second starter to leave the preseason finale, Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller went back to the locker room with trainers after sustaining an injury.

Although it was described as minor by Cleveland Browns preseason sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, All-Pro right guard Wyatt Teller went to the locker room with a knee injury. Per Kinkhabwala, Teller was joking about it as he left, which might be a good indication that he'll be ready for the season, but is the second Browns starter to leave this final exhibition game.

Safety Grant Delpit left with a hip injury in the first quarter and Teller leaves in the second. Hjalte Froholdt took the place of Teller in the lineup, a player who has seen plenty of preseason action both at right guard and center.

The Dane looks like he has secured a roster spot with the team in part because of his versatility, something he has had to display with the Browns losing centers Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton for the season with injuries.

Teller and fellow guard Joel Bitonio are the engine to the team's running game, both coming off a season where they were awarded All-Pro honors and signed lucrative contract extensions. For Teller, it's his power that stands out the most. Since being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, he has been able to unlock his functional strength, which vaulted him into stardom with the Browns.

The Browns have strong offensive line depth, which helps, but isn't something the Browns want to be forced to utilize to open the season. In 2021, the Browns were forced to go through several tackles, which destabilized the team's front and caused them a number of problems. The Browns are already on their backup center, Ethan Pocic, so potentially going into the opener against the Carolina Panthers with a back to his right would be unfortunate to say the least.