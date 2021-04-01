Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Zaven Collins on Cleveland: ‘I love the organization’

Potential draft pick Zaven Collins wasted no time today telling the media how he feels about the Browns and a potential match.
Author:
Publish date:

A linebacker at pick number 26 may not be the most popular for the Cleveland Browns. Picking that late in through though, leaves all options on the table. Browns have bigger holes at cornerback and defensive end they would like to fill - there is no telling how the draft board will shake out when it’s their pick.

Zaven Collins is touted as one of the better linebackers in the class, out of Tulsa. Collins is a big human standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 260 pounds. If you’re a quarterback and that’s coming at you off the blitz it is not a fun sight to see. Collins was asked about coming off the edge with Myles Garrett and replied, “Yeah, that quarterback’s probably in trouble”.

Collins met with the media Tuesday and was asked his thoughts on Cleveland.

The Tulsa linebacker has met with the team more than once already and likes the potential connection.

Collins is correct on the Browns changing the culture. Losing ways are a way of the past and the expectation in Cleveland now is to win, nothing but win. Collins is opting to stay home in Oklahoma for the NFL Draft next month, surrounded by friends and family.

The overall consensus is the Browns won’t use a first on a linebacker, though it’s now no secret Cleveland at least has interest in Collins. Whether they believe they could make a possible move for him in the second, which seems unlikely - though time will tell. Collins seems to like the idea of potentially calling Cleveland home if they decide to call his name in April. 

E175E908-4B66-47C9-A26B-B94AA948D90D
News

Zaven Collins on Cleveland: ‘I love the organization’

Nov 29, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Joe Tryon, EDGE Washington

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (88) catches a touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Karl Joseph Visiting Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Says Teams Can Start OTAs April 19th, No Early Start For Some Teams

60121B5F-30B7-45F8-9DCD-F5A193DC1D4A
Featured Content

Hue Jackson, A Person In The Rear View Mirror For The Cleveland Browns

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) waits on the snap during the third quarter of the game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Joseph Ossai, EDGE Texas

Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Re-Sign DB Brian Allen

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Caden Sterns (7) looks over the Oklahoma State Cowboys offense during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Caden Sterns, S Texas