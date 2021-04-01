Zaven Collins on Cleveland: ‘I love the organization’

A linebacker at pick number 26 may not be the most popular for the Cleveland Browns. Picking that late in through though, leaves all options on the table. Browns have bigger holes at cornerback and defensive end they would like to fill - there is no telling how the draft board will shake out when it’s their pick.

Zaven Collins is touted as one of the better linebackers in the class, out of Tulsa. Collins is a big human standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 260 pounds. If you’re a quarterback and that’s coming at you off the blitz it is not a fun sight to see. Collins was asked about coming off the edge with Myles Garrett and replied, “Yeah, that quarterback’s probably in trouble”.

Collins met with the media Tuesday and was asked his thoughts on Cleveland.

"I love the organization. I love the program. I love all the coaches there.”

The Tulsa linebacker has met with the team more than once already and likes the potential connection.

“I have no choice, wherever I’m going to go, I’m going to fit in because I know I will. I’ve done it every time in my life. I like to be around people, enjoy people, make people’s day better, and it seems like [the Browns] have that going in their program already. They’ve completely changed the culture the last couple years, and it seems like a great program.”

Collins is correct on the Browns changing the culture. Losing ways are a way of the past and the expectation in Cleveland now is to win, nothing but win. Collins is opting to stay home in Oklahoma for the NFL Draft next month, surrounded by friends and family.

The overall consensus is the Browns won’t use a first on a linebacker, though it’s now no secret Cleveland at least has interest in Collins. Whether they believe they could make a possible move for him in the second, which seems unlikely - though time will tell. Collins seems to like the idea of potentially calling Cleveland home if they decide to call his name in April.