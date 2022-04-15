Buccaneers host former Alabama running back leading up to 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be in search of adding another RB to their roster for the 2022 NFL season. Heading into free agency, the Bucs were down to one running back under contract, Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Since then, the Bucs signed workhorse Leonard Fournette to a 3 yr./$21 million contract and veteran Giovani Bernard to a one-year deal. The odd man out that will not be returning to the Bucs this upcoming season is Ronald Jones III, who ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency.

It is very likely the Bucs will try to add a running back in this year's deep NFL Draft running back class. We have already seen the team host other RBs in the class, however, they hosted another former SEC back this week.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide RB, Brian Robinson visited the Bucs this week. As Jordan Schultz reports, Robinson was a 1st-Team All-SEC back for Alabama where he racked up 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding another 296 yards and 2 touchdowns receiving.

Robinson may not be the best back in the class, but his high upside and blocking ability will help with depth at the position as well as giving him the opportunity to move his way up the roster following the upcoming season.

