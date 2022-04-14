Tom Brady has special request of Elon Musk if he buys Twitter

Thursday morning, billionaire Elon Musk put in an offer to buy the social media app, Twitter, at $54.20 a share, culminating in a total near $42-43 billion.

Musk has hinted and played around at the idea of purchasing Twitter all week and just publicly announced he wanted to make an offer. He started by commenting that he would love to have a seat on Twitter's board, but if he ultimately does become the owner he would be the head of said board and be able to make whatever changes he wants to the popular app.

The news has caused an uproar on the app with tons of rumors circulating on what would happen if Musk did indeed take over. Of course, a Twitter update that would include an edit button has been discussed widely on the app and Musk himself has commented on the apps' current blocking of certain content.

It appears that the news has not only caught the eyes of the everyday Twitter user, but also those in the celebrity community like Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady. Brady put out a tweet asking for just one simple favor of Musk if he does indeed become the owner of Twitter.

Brady has been known to have a great sense of humor since joining Twitter and he once again wins the internet today asking Musk to permanently delete his combine photo that regularly sweeps across the internet this time of year leading up to the NFL Draft.

I would assume that if Musk does indeed succeed in his purchase of Twitter he will do everything he can to grant Brady's wishes. So Twitter, will you allow Musk and Brady both to achieve their goals and wishes?

