Bucs select a punter with the 133rd overall selection in the NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Jake Camarda, a punter out of Georgia, with the 133rd overall selection in the NFL Draft.

This was the Buccaneers' second, and final pick in the fourth round.

Regardless of how you feel about drafting a punter, you can't deny it's an area that the Buccaneers could stand to improve on. It's clear now, that Jason Licht and the Buccaneers felt that way, too.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

Camarda was the 2020 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, and a 1st-Team All-SEC selection in 2021. He's also a National Champion.

I'm not sure how important athletic traits really are, as far as punters go, but it certainly can't hurt. And Camarda is definitely more of an athlete than your average punter. He ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at the combine—which was the fastest time clocked by a punter or kicker since 2003.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

After producing a 46.6 yards per punt average in 2020, he earned a reputation for having a big leg. He's got some touch too, as he placed 70 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line during his career as a Bulldog, which would be a welcome addition to the Buccaneers' special teams units, as he could directly affect the team's ability to control the battle of field position.

The Bucs have now added five players, at five different positions in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 2 (33): Logan Hall, DT, Houston

Round 2 (57): Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

Round 3: (91): Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

Round 4: (106): Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Round 5: (133): Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

Now would be a good time for Bucs fans to get up and stretch their legs, maybe get outside, take a walk, something, because as it stands currently, the Buccaneers won't be making another selection until the seventh (and final) round of the draft, where they hold the 248th, and 261st picks.

Unless of course, Jason Licht isn't done making trades and decides to make a move to acquire an additional draft pick at some point between now and then.

Stay tuned to BucsGameday for continuing coverage of the NFL Draft.