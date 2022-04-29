Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

The 2022 NFL Draft will provide the opportunity to fortify the roster with talent in the middle rounds after Tampa Bay traded back on Thursday night. Will one of the positions they target end up being a tight end? It's very possible with the depth issues that the unit has right now.

The team is still waiting on a decision from star, Rob Gronkowski. The veteran has been coy about his status throughout the offseason but he has remained adamant that if he continues to play football, it will only be in Tampa Bay. With Tom Brady back in the fold, it almost feels like a matter of when not if.

While appearing on the "Locked on Bucs" podcast earlier this week, Buccaneers.com's senior writer/editor Scott Smith stated that he believes Gronkowski has a better chance of returning to the franchise than two other players that remain unsigned, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

“I would think the most likely returning is Gronk,” Smith said. “I think that’s all just based on waiting for him to decide. If Gronkowski wants to come back, I would have a hard time believing that we would not find a way to make that happen.”

Smith went on to say that he thinks Gronkowski would have a hard time turning down Brady's request for one last run. Now that the 44-year-old has made it clear he's back in Tampa Bay for at least another year, he could use his longtime friend and target to depend on within the offense.

“If Tom Brady had left," Smith said. "I would just expect Rob Gronkowski to slide back into his very fun retirement phase."

At this point, Gronkowski has the luxury of time. He's in no rush to re-sign with the Buccaneers while clearly enjoying his offseason.

“But I just am of the opinion that he probably has things he would like to do this offseason. There’s no hurry for him to make his decision," Smith said. "Maybe he doesn’t want to go to mandatory minicamp. I’m just making [that part] up, but it wouldn’t shock you,” Smith continued.

Though Gronk isn't under pressure to ink a new contract with Tampa Bay, the franchise might have to make a move to strengthen the tight end room. As of now, the only true contributor at tight end on the roster is veteran Cam Brate, who would have trouble holding up as a full-time starter in 2022 if Gronkowski chooses to retire.

The Buccaneers enter day two with three picks (No. 33, No. 60, No. 91), including the first selection in the second round. The majority of top tight ends in the draft are projected to go between the second and fourth rounds. It wouldn't be surprising to see the franchise try to target one of them.

Colorado State's Trey McBride is probably the best of the group. The 2021 Mackey Award winner for the top tight end in college football caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and one touchdown last season while being named a consensus first-team All-American.

