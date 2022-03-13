Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Needs: Offensive Line

Tampa Bay is going through some transition this offseason, but they should still be one of the NFC most talented teams in 2022. With the NFL draft coming next month we will look at the needs the Buccaneers face in the draft as they look to maintain their spot in the NFC.

When the season ended it looked like Tampa Bay would need to address defense first through the draft and free agency. With the retirement of guard Ali Marpet and the impending free agency of center Ryan Jensen, the offensive line has suddenly become a huge focus for Bruce Arians and the Bucs management.

The draft has excellent talent along the interior offensive line. With the departure of arguably their two best interior players, the Bucs could add young talent in the 2022 draft. Let’s look at what could be available each round. With just six picks, Tampa Bay must ensure they evaluate cleanly and hit on their picks this year.

Round 1 Pick 27:

In the first round, there will be a few interior offensive linemen available that could immediately help Tampa Bay.

First is Texas A&M lineman Kenyon Green. Green, at 6’4” 325 pounds, offers a ton of position versatility as he played along the offensive line in college. He’s best suited for guard in the NFL. His size and ability to stay low fits the interior line. He moves very well, is violent with his hands, and is very strong as a pulling guard. He plays with the violence guards typically play with. He may be gone before Tampa picks, but most draft boards show he could be available when the Bucs make their pick. They should sprint to the podium if that comes to fruition.

Second is Boston College guard Zion Johnson. A carry-over from Steve Addazio, the 6’3”, 316-pound guard has been a fringe round 1/round 2 draft choice. Like Green, Johnson played tackle in college, well enough to earn All-ACC honors this past fall. He’s a natural guard. He’s super strong, understands leverage, and is a smart lineman. Being a part of an NFL-caliber running attack at Boston College would help Tampa immediately.

Round 2 Pick 28 (55 Overall):

It will be interesting how things unfold here after the start of free agency. There are really good options for Tampa to go back to back offensive line to start the draft, but they could go defense here.

The option here would be Notre Dame center, Jarrett Patterson. Notre Dame has had one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines in college over the past three years. Patterson is the latest. At 6’5”, 305 pounds Patterson is a very athletic center. He gets to the second level quickly and leans on his guy very easily.

Round 3 Pick 27 (82 Overall):

Lecitus Smith is an enticing prospect here. The NFL covets athletic ability, and Smith brings a different dynamic here than any other lineman. Lecitus came to Virginia Tech as a 250-pound tight end. He’s now a 6’3”, 320-pound guard. He’s been able to keep his movement skills on top of being one of the most aggressive guards in the draft. He’s a power blocker.

Round 4 Pick 28 (110 Overall):

Around this time in the draft is when a team's ability to evaluate separates the Super Bowl contenders from the rest of the league. There are a few prospects to like here.

Ed Ingram, standing 6’3”, 315 pounds, is an enticing mid-round pick. Cut on the tape of his work versus Florida in 2021 and you’ll see why some experts have tagged Ed as a sleeper in the draft. There’s been some off-the-field stuff with Ingram and that is a cause for a mid-round pick, but he is one of the best guards on the field. He has good lateral quickness and is a plus pass blocker.

One of my favorite players I’ve watched doing this piece is Jaxson Kirkland from Washington. There’s only one Quentin Nelson, but Kirkland plays very much in the same style. Jaxson is a mauler. He’s mean, and he wants to humiliate his opponent. He’s played tackle in college and done it well, but the fact he is a road grader, is fast, and has balance, means he can be a very successful guard in the NFL.

Round 6 Pick 27 (164 Overall):

Alec Lindstrom from Boston College is one to watch here. There were ten centers drafted in 2021, and Lindstrom is a sure-fire draft pick in 2022. The fact that he could be available here for Jason Licht and the Bucs isn’t an indictment of his ability, but more so the needs of other teams. Alec was a three-year starter for Boston College. Boston College is one of those programs that churn out quality linemen. At 6’3”, 298 pounds, he has a good frame and is strong at the point of attack. He’s been coached up, has pre-snap awareness, and is quick-footed.

