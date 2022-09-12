Skip to main content

WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Connect on 48-Yard Bomb Downfield

Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones is cementing himself in the offense.

Julio Jones is giving us glimpses of old Julio in his first game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

So far the veteran wide receiver has caught 3 of his 4 targets for a total of 69 yards in the first half; highlighted by a 48-yard bomb from Tom Brady to put the Bucs in scoring position right before the half.

READ MORE: Chris Godwin Out After Injury Against Dallas Cowboys

The Buccaneers are loaded at the wide receiver position and they might need that depth the rest of the game as both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were missing on that last drive.

If Julio can maintain this level of play and continue making plays he will be a terror moving forward. Russell Gage has yet to make an impact so it appears that Jones has solidified himself as the team's #3 wideout.

READ MORE: Donovan Smith Questionable to Return for Buccaneers After Injury

As long as he stays healthy, Julio and Brady will look to continue their chemistry and remind everyone around the league that they are still two of the best to ever play their respective positions.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
