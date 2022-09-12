Donovan Smith Questionable to Return for Buccaneers After Injury

Left tackle Donovan Smith went down with what looked to be an arm injury. He was helped off the field, walking slowly. From the reports, the injury looks to be an elbow injury. He headed back to the locker room with 7:31 left in the second quarter. He is questionable to return.

Smith was injured after Micah Parsons got past him for a sack on Tom Brady, the first sack on Brady during this game.

The 29-year-old Penn State alumni was drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2015 Draft and has become one of the most important pieces of the Buccaneers' offense.

He hasn't missed a game in his career. This would be a tough loss for a Buccaneers offensive line that's one of the best in football, in large part because of what he does for them.

Tampa hasn't been able to get much going on the offensive side of the football in terms of putting the ball in the end zone. They've had multiple attempts to find the end zone but have failed to convert.

We will have updates about Donovan Smith when they become available for us and will report the news when it comes out.

Tampa currently holds a 9-3 lead after Ryan Succop has hit three of his first four field goals.

