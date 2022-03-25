Absurd rumor stating Tom Brady attempting to go to the Miami Dolphins

The internet went into a frenzy on Thursday afternoon as a rumor, that seems highly unlikely and bogus at the same time, came out that Tom Brady and the Miami Dolphins were figuring out how to get the quarterback to south Florida.

The most bizarre aspect of this is that Brady himself has done everything in his power to build another championship-winning team in Tampa Bay since announcing his un-retirement. Phone calls to free agents as well as phone calls to current players on the team to stay. Brady has also worked with the Bucs on extending and restructuring his contract to help the organization financially to bring said players back, i.e. Leonard Fournette.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneer Antonio Brown makes Twitter pitch to new NFL team

On the other side, it's important to note that Dale was one of the first people to break the news of Brady heading to Tampa Bay.

The thing that doesn't make much sense from Dale, even though he did break the Brady to Bucs news first, is that he doesn't even cover the sport of football. He actually is a host for the Boston Bruins hockey team for NESN. Having someone from an entirely separate sport reporting things does not necessarily come across as substantial information.

As the news started to gain traction across social media outlets and news outlets alike, reporters started asking questions to those who were most in the know about Brady's situation.

Jeff Howe covers all of the NFL for the Athletic and reported that there is no such thing happening between Brady and the Miami Dolphins. I tend to agree with Jeff here. I do not believe Brady would be going through all of this trouble to reach out and sign free agents that would benefit his current team if he was looking to play elsewhere in the 2022 season.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers possibly adding veteran quarterback to roster

The speculation and rumors can run rampant all they want to, but Tom Brady is happy in Tampa Bay and playing with the Buccaneers. I will lean on the inside knowledge of NFL insiders and reporters over someone who covers the NHL and might have gotten lucky once when it came to breaking NFL news.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook