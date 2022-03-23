Former Buccaneer Antonio Brown makes Twitter pitch to new NFL team

Antonio Brown, former standout wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, turned to Twitter to express his desire to play for another NFL team in the upcoming season.

Antonio Brown spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his fiasco against the New York Jets on January 2nd. Brown was spotted sprinting off the field, tossing his gear into the stands as a souvenir for fans, which made coach Bruce Arians send him home.

He had two successful seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the most recent of which being the 2021 season, in which he recorded 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns. Despite the fact that he may not be someone the Buccaneers want in the locker room, he still is one of the best wide receivers in the game.

The Cleveland Browns were the recipient of his most recent Twitter proposal. After Deshaun Watson's signing, Brown decided it would be a good time to make a case for himself in Cleveland.

There haven't been any rumors that the Browns are interested in pursuing him, but it would make sense from their standpoint. Cleveland is already dealing with the backlash from DeShaun Watson's issues, which could lead to them taking on Antonio Brown and his questionable background.

It'll be fascinating to watch if he gets a second shot, but it doesn't appear likely. Throughout his career, he has been given numerous second chances, all of which have failed. The owners in this league care about one thing at the end of the day: winning football games. Antonio Brown is a gifted wide receiver who will almost certainly return to the NFL at some point due to his talent.

