Antonio Brown Called Out During Podcast for Taking Shots at Tom Brady

Ever since we saw Antonio Brown dismissed from Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers last year, the former Super Bowl champion has been all in the news. The last time we saw him dressed out in uniform was when he made a gigantic display of himself taking off his Tampa Bay uniform and running out of the stadium in New York.

One thing Brown has been doing for most of his time off-field is joining podcasts, a lot of them. He’s been across plenty that has later surfaced with clips talking about Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, the Buccaneers, and the NFL as a whole, sometimes not in the brightest light.

During an interview shared over the weekend by Patrick Bet-David, Brown was asked why he continues to take shots at Tom Brady and his family after Brady took him into his own home in Tampa in 2021.

Brown simply answered: "It is what it is."

Not only has the former Buccaneers' wide receiver taken a dig at Brady but also his family as a whole, including now divorced wife Gisele Bündchen. Brown put on Twitter that he'd be selling shirts that included a picture of him hugging Bündchen after winning the 2020 Super Bowl. Brown felt like there was nothing wrong with doing that because the money would be raised for charity work for fatherless children.

"This is a charity shirt to raise money for kids," Brown explained.

It seems like Brown and the camp around him aren't helping him see the obvious here. Brady and his entire family gave him a home to stay at and Brady even vouched for Brown to come to Tampa and play with the organization...

A lot of it doesn't make sense but Brown's actions lately attacking Brady and his family is straight ridiculous, immature, and sad to see from someone who had so much promise in his early career as a standout wide receiver in the league.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



