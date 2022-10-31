Buccaneers Legend Wants Devin White's Captain Privileges Taken Away

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Or many of them, potentially.

Along with the three-game losing streak the team is currently drowning in, the Bucs have also seen their offense diminished to a shell of what it once was.

On defense, the team is now in search of even more answers after losing outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett for the season while dealing with several key injuries in the secondary.

Even worse, one of the team's leaders is on the field, but almost as big of a problem there as he would be if he were off of it.

Of course, we're talking about a linebacker and team captain, Devin White.

One day after Tampa Bay fell to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Todd Bowles said he didn't have an issue with White's play the night before.

Well, many did.

Including Hall of Fame Buccaneers defensive tackle, Warren Sapp.

Taking to his Instagram account as he so often does to review game films, Sapp pointed out the same key play many of us have been.

The play came on a third down play with quarterback Lamar Jackson and his Ravens offense needing nine yards to move the chains.

At the time, the score was tied with each side having 10 points on the board.

Baltimore is snapping it from just inside the Buccaneers' 30-yard line, and runs the ball to the left side of the defensive formation.

White's effort is, well, questionable. And while he's not alone in the poor execution of the play - as we and Sapp pointed out among many others - his status tied to the dramatic lack of effort stands out the most.

"I want you to watch the effort of the captain right here, No. 45," Sapp says as he begins his evaluation of the play. "How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I'd ask for your 'C' off your chest. Are you (expletive) me? Are you kidding me right now? What is that?"

At times, fans will overreact.

Media will overanalyze and draw conclusions without knowing the full story.

But Sapp is a Hall of Fame defender. A man who played the game at the highest level.

Hard to question that kind of evaluation. And even if coach Todd Bowles doesn't have a problem with his Bucs captains displaying this lack of effort, it's clear so many others absolutely do.

You can watch the full NSFW breakdown by Sapp, here.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



