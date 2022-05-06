Skip to main content

Antonio Brown calls Colin Kapernick trash, among other things

Former Buccaneer Antonio Brown obliterates Colin Kapernick in recent interview.

Maybe the two most controversial football players of all time seem to have some beef together. Although what Colin Kapernick did was a tad different than what Antonio Brown did, it doesn't seem like Brown is fond of Kapernick's actions.

During Brown's appearance on the Cigar Talk podcast, Antonio had some crazy things to say about the former NFL quarterback.

USATSI_18028926

“He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash, everything. . . . Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial. We don’t see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain’t never seem him outside. . . . All that’s cap. We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But nah we ain’t even stan Kaepernick. 

“He not even from the hood. You don’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. As Black people we need to get that clear. . . . He took the handout, so he got to take the mayor out and, like, take responsibility for that.”

USATSI_17213068

Brown had some crazy things to say here, but for someone who only seems to care about himself, it seems a tad unfair to say these things about Colin Kapernick. Antonio Brown accuses him here of taking the handout he got from kneeling for the flag and instead of uplifting his community in other ways, he decided to profit from them through commercials, sponsorships, and various other things.

Nonetheless, it seems like a pointless attack on Kapernick from Brown's standpoint. Neither of them are going to have much of a career in the NFL, if any, in the near future, or ever. 

The former Buccaneers wide receiver might have a better chance of coming back to the NFL than Kapernick does, which is surprising to many.

936AFDE9-59D3-4A22-906B-675241865CB0

