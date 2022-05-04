Rob Gronkowski shows love toward Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow

Rob Gronkowski continues his media tour, shows, and parties as he was located in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers’ free-agent tight end hosted a watch party for the NFL Draft including pools, DJs, drinks, and much more. The regular kind of party theme you would expect from the entertaining 32-year-old Pro Bowler.

The party hosted over 4,000 people in a 55,000-square-foot venue with a total of three pools as music was blasting in the background with all of the Gronkowski family members and brothers in attendance for a good time during the 3-day event.

While at the event, Sports Illustrated's Claudette Pattison caught up with Gronkowski to get a few thoughts about some players in the league. Pattison asked who in the league he thought had the most swag. It didn't take long before making his pick and selecting Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow.

"Yeah, Joe Burrow. I'm gonna go Joe Burrow."

Gronkowski in an interview last month with CBS Sports had a lot to say about Burrow and the rising star out of the AFC North.

"I love the way Joe Burrow presents himself on the field. Regardless of the outcome, the Super Bowl was a great game and he left his best out there. I've watched him since college, he's confident in the pocket, and he just slings it out into the play. I love his swag, he's killing it right now and I think we're going to see a bright future ahead for him."

There's no telling that the Pro Bowl tight end has a lot of admiration and respect for the young talented quarterback. Gronkowski is still a free agent at the moment and with Tom Brady coming out of retirement to play another season in Tampa Bay, it is likely that the quarterback he decides to play with in 2022 will be the one he won four Super Bowls with...

Brady.

