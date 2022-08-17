Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady and Threatens Trainer

Another day, another crazy Antonio Brown tweet. This one was a personal shot, which doesn't always happen with Brown. Typically, he likes to send out cryptic tweets and have people guessing what he's talking about it.

Nope, not this time. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took to Twitter and completely called out Tom Brady.

"Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol Now u see the difference Put that sh** on"

In another tweet that is now down due to violating Twitter's policy, AB called out Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero.

"Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too."

This is an interesting comment from Brown for a few different reasons. For starters, Brady was about the only person in football that still had his back. He tried everything he could to make sure that Antonio Brown could continue playing in the NFL, but AB continued to mess up and once again found himself out of the league.

In terms of the Alex Guerrero tweet, it's tough to figure out what exactly happened between the two. Brown has made comments saying that he told Guerrero that his ankle was bothering him and that the trainer didn't do anything to help him.

At the end of the day, this is another one of those classic Antonio Brown moments. It surely won't be the last one, either.

