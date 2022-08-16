Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make First Round of Roster Cuts

The first round of roster cuts in the NFL sees teams cut their roster from 90 players to 85. The deadline is at 4 p.m. today, however the Buccaneers have already gone ahead and made their roster moves earlier Tuesday morning.

With the recent signing of DE Carl Nassib, the Bucs' released undrafted free agent, Ben Beise. A couple other players, JoJo Ozougwu and Jonathan Hubbard, were waived due to injury designations. OL Curtis Blackwell and WR Kameron Brown were both also released by the team - most likely due to the fact that they are both at a position of depth with better players in front of them.

Perhaps the most shocking, but not shocking at the same time, released player is longtime veteran DB Ross Cockrell. Cockrell played in every game last season for the Buccaneers, which was mainly due to the fact the Bucs were heavily depleted in their secondary throughout the entire year.

All of the players released failed to make an impact in the Bucs' first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

The next roster cuts will come on August 23rd, after the Bucs' second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, when teams will need to trim their rosters from 85 players to 80.

