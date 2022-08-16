Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make First Round of Roster Cuts

The deadline for teams to make their initial roster cuts is at 4:00 p.m. today. However, the Buccaneers have gone ahead and cut down their roster to 85.

The first round of roster cuts in the NFL sees teams cut their roster from 90 players to 85. The deadline is at 4 p.m. today, however the Buccaneers have already gone ahead and made their roster moves earlier Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Three Buccaneers Injured in First Preseason Game of the Year

With the recent signing of DE Carl Nassib, the Bucs' released undrafted free agent, Ben Beise. A couple other players, JoJo Ozougwu and Jonathan Hubbard, were waived due to injury designations. OL Curtis Blackwell and WR Kameron Brown were both also released by the team - most likely due to the fact that they are both at a position of depth with better players in front of them. 

Perhaps the most shocking, but not shocking at the same time, released player is longtime veteran DB Ross Cockrell. Cockrell played in every game last season for the Buccaneers, which was mainly due to the fact the Bucs were heavily depleted in their secondary throughout the entire year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All of the players released failed to make an impact in the Bucs' first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

READ MORE: Todd Bowles provides update on status of Ryan Jensen

The next roster cuts will come on August 23rd, after the Bucs' second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, when teams will need to trim their rosters from 85 players to 80.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

884848E4-514F-446C-BCAB-42B1FAC6E079
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Raiders' Defensive End

By Caleb Skinner15 hours ago
8376812D-CAB0-4B48-B0A4-452AD34DB103
News

Buccaneers Coach Thinks Tom Brady is Throwing The Best He Ever Has

By Caleb Skinner16 hours ago
BE651926-C0D6-4410-8911-087A15BF5151
News

Buccaneers' Linebacker Suffers Significant Injury During First Preseason Game

By Caleb Skinner16 hours ago
USATSI_17019013
News

Early Returns See Four Buccaneers Named to the NFL's Top 100

By Collin Haalboom19 hours ago
USATSI_16650888
News

Tampa Bay signs former Miami Dolphins running back

By Dustin Lewis19 hours ago
USATSI_15392258
News

Antonio Brown Misses Catching Passes from Buccaneers' Tom Brady

By Jon Conahan22 hours ago
USATSI_18866040
News

Todd Bowles provides update on status of Ryan Jensen

By Dustin LewisAug 14, 2022 2:55 PM EDT
E7A475D1-FE2E-405F-80FE-A5161843CF17
News

Three Buccaneers Injured in First Preseason Game of the Year

By Collin HaalboomAug 14, 2022 2:20 PM EDT