BREAKING: Tom Brady to Miss Extended Time With Buccaneers

Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady was once again excused from practice on Thursday, according to the team. It has been reported earlier, that Brady has missed some time due to personal reasons and that is once again the reason he was out on Thursday.

Up to this point there has not been much knowledge on the situation, but head coach Todd Bowles addressed the media following Thursday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins regarding Brady's recent absence from practice.

We’ll keep an eye on this as the story continues to unfold.

