Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Suffers Leg Injury at Practice

With the details of the injury still unknown, hopes are that the Bucs' prized free agent acquisition won't be gone long.

After signing a 3-year, $30 Million dollar deal to join the Buccaneers in the offseason, versatile wide receiver, Russell Gage, has been turning heads throughout Bucs' OTAs and training camp. 

Gage's ability to line up at every receiver spot, and work every inch of the field as a route-runner, has led to him quickly earning the respect of his teammates and coaches at camp.

Report: Tom Brady Was Close to Joining Buccaneers Rival 

Players, coaches, and fans alike were surely looking forward to today, where Gage would finally have a chance to match up with players from another team, with the Bucs and Dolphins combining for joint practices this week.

Unfortunately, it appears as though Gage's opportunity to showcase his abilities against a real NFL opponent in pewter and red may have to wait a little longer.

It's worth noting that a number of onlookers thought it appeared to look like a hamstring issue for Gage, but it's tough to speculate without a credible medical opinion. 

Thankfully, if Gage were to miss any time, the contingency king (Jason Licht), has a bevy of talented wide receivers ready to step up in his absence, should their services be required. 

Stay tuned for further updates.

