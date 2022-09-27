Buccaneers urged to sign star wide receiver to bolster offense

There's no denying that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to figure out what to do with their receiving core. When healthy, there's an argument to be made that it's the best in all of football. However, the Buccaneers' offense has struggled a bit throughout the first three weeks and with the injuries they've sustained, going out and getting another receiver isn't a bad idea.

Most of the Buccaneers' early struggles are due to Mike Evans, Julio Jones, and Chris Godwin being injured. Those three guys can easily turn this struggling offense into the best in the NFL this season.

According to Bleacher Report's David Kenyon, he believes the Buccaneers could be a good option for Odell Beckham Jr.

“Any number of NFL offenses could use an upgrade at receiver,” says Kenyon. “For example, the Indianapolis Colts desperately need more options alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Beckham could also consider a return to the Rams or bolster depth in the injury-weakened Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ corps.”

It's an interesting take for a few different reasons. One, the Buccaneers would likely be willing to sign Beckham once he's healthy, there's no denying that. On the more realistic side, the Buccaneers could be worried because he's coming off a major injury.

Why would Tampa Bay go out and sign somebody that has an injury history when they're already dealing with injuries?

They may take the risk on OBJ, and more importantly, there's a good chance that it pays off for them if he's healthy. Quarterback Tom Brady and Beckham Jr. shared a few words prior to Tampa Bay's win over New Orleans in week 2. Maybe they were discussing contract details?

