Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Gives Update on Ryan Jensen

Buccaneers' starting center, Ryan Jensen, went down with an apparent knee injury just two days into training camp. Almost a week later and it is still unknown on the severity of said injury and how long Jensen will be out.

It's been almost a week since Buccaneers' starting center Ryan Jensen went down with an apparent serious knee injury after having a defender get knocked into his lower left leg. Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media regarding the severity of the injury and how long he expects the tenacious center to be out.

It does appear that the injury Jensen suffered is one of serious nature as Bowles believes that he miss a significant amount of time that hopefully would see Jensen returning near the end of the season in November or December. Bowles is definitely trying to remain as hopeful as possible for a return, but after viewing the video of when Jensen went down it appears to me that this is an injury that could be season-ending.

As of the start of the second week of training camp, the team has feared the worst and that fear is still lingering as they are still waiting on the test results, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

With Jensen's status still unknown, the Bucs' have looked to second-year center Robert Hainsey as his replacement. Hainsey has put in the work this offseason after working with former veteran tight end A.Q. Shipley, but it will be difficult for him to match the level of play that Jensen was able to provide to the offensive line the past few seasons.

The Bucs will keep a close eye on the situation here in the coming weeks to see if they indeed are going to ride it out with Hainsey as the starting center in Jensen's absence or if they will look to add a more veteran presence to the position.

