VIDEO: Practice Ends Early After Fights Breakout at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Training camp has begun across the entire NFL this week as we are now getting closer and closer to the highly anticipated 2022 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their camp on Wednesday with Tom Brady building chemistry with newcomers Kyle Rudolph and Julio Jones.

The Buccaneers are the favorite to win the NFC South Division this upcoming year but there are three others trying to take that spot, including rival Atlanta Falcons. Although, the start of training camp is getting a little heated...

READ MORE: Tom Brady Throws Touchdown to Julio Jones During Buccaneers Training Camp

A few videos have been posted of Falcons players going at it with one another with multiple fights breaking out within the team. This is football and it happens, definitely when you start adding competitive battles into the mix, but when it becomes repetitive that’s a problem. In a few videos below you can see defensive tackles Anthony Rush and Jalen Dalton going at it with one another which lead to a few others getting involved to break it up.

Second-year head coach Arthur Smith shut everything down and called it day to end practice early. The Buccaneers will play against the Falcons on October 9th at home and then finish off the regular season in Atlanta on January 8th.

READ MORE: Ryan Jensen Knee Injury Could be Season-Ending for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook