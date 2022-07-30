Skip to main content

VIDEO: Practice Ends Early After Fights Breakout at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Things getting a little too chippy up in Atlanta?

Training camp has begun across the entire NFL this week as we are now getting closer and closer to the highly anticipated 2022 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their camp on Wednesday with Tom Brady building chemistry with newcomers Kyle Rudolph and Julio Jones.

The Buccaneers are the favorite to win the NFC South Division this upcoming year but there are three others trying to take that spot, including rival Atlanta Falcons. Although, the start of training camp is getting a little heated...

READ MORE: Tom Brady Throws Touchdown to Julio Jones During Buccaneers Training Camp

A few videos have been posted of Falcons players going at it with one another with multiple fights breaking out within the team. This is football and it happens, definitely when you start adding competitive battles into the mix, but when it becomes repetitive that’s a problem. In a few videos below you can see defensive tackles Anthony Rush and Jalen Dalton going at it with one another which lead to a few others getting involved to break it up.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Second-year head coach Arthur Smith shut everything down and called it day to end practice early. The Buccaneers will play against the Falcons on October 9th at home and then finish off the regular season in Atlanta on January 8th.

READ MORE: Ryan Jensen Knee Injury Could be Season-Ending for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_17214767
News

Bucs Wide Receiver Considered Breakout Player in 2022 by NFL Executives

By Caleb SkinnerJul 29, 2022 12:13 PM EDT
USATSI_16789553
News

Chris Godwin Cleared Fully for Training Camp with Buccaneers

By Caleb SkinnerJul 29, 2022 11:45 AM EDT
USATSI_17018863
News

Ryan Jensen Knee Injury Could be Season-Ending for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Collin HaalboomJul 28, 2022 7:01 PM EDT
USATSI_18759314
News

Tom Brady Throws Touchdown to Julio Jones During Buccaneers Training Camp

By Caleb SkinnerJul 28, 2022 2:06 PM EDT
Jason Pierre-Paul
News

Fond Farewell: Jason Pierre-Paul May Be Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Licht Greatest NFL Draft Success

By David HarrisonJul 28, 2022 11:51 AM EDT
Zyon McCollum, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs
News

Buccaneers Training Camp 3 to Watch: Defensive Backs

By David HarrisonJul 28, 2022 11:50 AM EDT
Tryon
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 3 to Watch: Linebackers

By David HarrisonJul 28, 2022 11:50 AM EDT
Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Future Intact if Tom Brady Leaves in 2023

By David HarrisonJul 28, 2022 11:49 AM EDT