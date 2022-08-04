It's hard being a backup to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady because nobody wants to see you play the sport you work so hard to excel in.

Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin know this all-to-well, and while they continue to prepare as if the next first-team rep might be there's, they all know it's best if that situation never comes.

Unless it's late in a blowout win, of course.

READ MORE: GOAT Cake for the GOAT's Birthday

That makes training camp and the NFL Preseason even more important for those guys, with one having more riding on this one, than the others.

"He's getting more comfortable in the offense," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said of second-year quarterback Kyle Trask, on Wednesday. "He's confident in where he's going, he's understanding things. We're putting him in a lot of situations where he's getting some experience."

While it's not a fireworks-inducing endorsement of Trask, getting a compliment from the publicly reserved coach Bowles is good in any light.

But Bowles had more to say about his young quarterback, still.

"He's a confident guy," Bowles said. "He knows where to go with the football...He commands the offense when he's in there, so I'm pleased with that."

The question this offseason for what felt like much longer than it actually was, was whether or not Trask was ready to take the starting job as Brady rode off into retirement.

READ MORE: Will Deshaun Watson Face Buccaneers?

As soon as Brady returned, however, that question got put on the shelf until at least 2023 when the legendary quarterback may actually retire or just choose to play elsewhere with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

If he does leave the Buccaneers one way or the other, the conversation will be reignited, and what Trask does this preseason will lead the charge in how everyone forms their opinions.

Making the fact Brady will sit out at least the first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Bowles, even more of a factor in the future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook