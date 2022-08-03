Leonard Fournette Creates Custom Birthday Cake for Tom Brady

It's an acronym. It's a farm animal. It's the title that every professional athlete aspires to be called. Yes, I'm talking about the goat.

Has any farm animal seen its stock rise as rapidly as the goat has over the past 5-10 years? I don't know for sure, but it certainly feels like it. At least in the world of professional sports.

One thing is for sure, the general usage of the term G.O.A.T. has increased dramatically in the Tampa area since March of 2020 – which is when Tom Brady signed on to become the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – giving the Bucs fans a goat they could finally call their own.

Fast forward twenty-eight months, Tom Brady is still a Buccaneer, and he's definitely still the goat. The only thing that's changed in this time is his age. Today, Tom Brady celebrates his 45th birthday. Which is a truly remarkable accomplishment for any professional athlete, let alone a star player at the game's most important position, who is highly motivated, and fully prepared – both physically and mentally – to lead his team in their pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy.

So the question is, what do you get the greatest quarterback of all time for his 45th birthday? Well, the answers may vary depending on who you ask.

Although Todd Bowles appropriately responded to the question by asking "what do you give the guy that has everything?", it appears as though Brady's teammate, Leonard Fournette, was creative enough to come up with something.

You've got to give it to Fournette. Not only was his birthday cake idea top notch, but it was executed to perfection by The Cake Girl.

Although the Buccaneers will surely be hard at work during training camp today, there's no denying the fact that they'll also be having some fun with the oldest player on the team, their star quarterback, their goat – Tom Brady – on his 45th birthday.

Happy Birthday, goat.

