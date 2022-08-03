Skip to main content

Leonard Fournette Creates Custom Birthday Cake for Tom Brady

Leonard Fournette got creative when designing a cake for his quarterback's 45th birthday.

It's an acronym. It's a farm animal. It's the title that every professional athlete aspires to be called. Yes, I'm talking about the goat. 

Has any farm animal seen its stock rise as rapidly as the goat has over the past 5-10 years? I don't know for sure, but it certainly feels like it. At least in the world of professional sports.

One thing is for sure, the general usage of the term G.O.A.T. has increased dramatically in the Tampa area since March of 2020 – which is when Tom Brady signed on to become the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – giving the Bucs fans a goat they could finally call their own.

READ MORE: NFL Makes Verdict on Potential Punishment for Tom Brady

Fast forward twenty-eight months, Tom Brady is still a Buccaneer, and he's definitely still the goat. The only thing that's changed in this time is his age. Today, Tom Brady celebrates his 45th birthday. Which is a truly remarkable accomplishment for any professional athlete, let alone a star player at the game's most important position, who is highly motivated, and fully prepared – both physically and mentally – to lead his team in their pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy.

So the question is, what do you get the greatest quarterback of all time for his 45th birthday? Well, the answers may vary depending on who you ask.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Make Splash Trade for Star Defensive End

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although Todd Bowles appropriately responded to the question by asking "what do you give the guy that has everything?", it appears as though Brady's teammate, Leonard Fournette, was creative enough to come up with something.

You've got to give it to Fournette. Not only was his birthday cake idea top notch, but it was executed to perfection by The Cake Girl

Although the Buccaneers will surely be hard at work during training camp today, there's no denying the fact that they'll also be having some fun with the oldest player on the team, their star quarterback, their goat – Tom Brady – on his 45th birthday. 

Happy Birthday, goat. 

For continuing coverage of all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter, and check out the Bucs Banter Podcast

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_18803086
News

Browns' QB Deshaun Watson Won't Miss Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Caleb Skinner7 minutes ago
Untitled design (8)
News

Miami Dolphins Owner Disagrees with Result of NFL Investigation

By Dustin Lewis11 hours ago
910D1499-E949-4338-BCB3-E67A7DE6DA27
News

NFL Makes Verdict on Potential Punishment for Tom Brady

By Caleb Skinner17 hours ago
USATSI_18779467
News

BREAKING: Miami Dolphins punished for impermissible contact with Tom Brady

By Caleb Skinner21 hours ago
B39873C2-1B28-40EC-B4AB-15B417C86001
News

Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Much to Say Regarding Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

By Caleb Skinner23 hours ago
2E89BA00-180E-409F-A682-DAF41E01EB83
News

Buccaneers Carlton Davis III Aiming to be 'Most Feared Corner' in NFL

By David HarrisonAug 2, 2022 10:02 AM EDT
EED11817-9D19-41DD-B2CB-1B3B05341DB3
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Make Splash Trade for Star Defensive End

By Caleb SkinnerAug 2, 2022 9:49 AM EDT
12BA4FFD-1734-4EEB-BF58-3815D116E154
News

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Gives Update on Ryan Jensen

By Caleb SkinnerAug 1, 2022 3:53 PM EDT