BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front.

Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles injury. Barrett was forced to the sideline in the third quarter and was eventually carted off to the locker room.

On Friday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the news that Barrett will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. This is a huge blow to a Buccaneers' defense that is already struggling.

"Shaq Barrett, the star pass-rusher for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of the best in the entire league, is now out for the season with a torn Achilles. If you watched him get carted off last night, you knew it was a serious injury. Immediately after the game, it was clear that the team feared it was an Achilles tear."

"Of course, you guys know, once there is the fear of an Achilles tear based on just how easy the injury is to diagnose on the initial exam, to do it in person. Almost always that means out for the season and a torn Achilles. He had the MRI this morning, it confirmed it. A $17 million per year player and really one of the lynchpins of their defense now turns his focus to 2023."

Prior to the injury, he was instrumental in Tampa Bay's first half success against Baltimore. Barrett recorded 4 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and a sack as the Buccaneers held the Ravens to three points over the opening 30 minutes. The floodgates opened up in the second half - noticeably with him on the sideline.

The Pro Bowler was replaced by outside linebacker Anthony Nelson. With Tuesday's trade deadline swiftly approaching, it wouldn't be surprising if Tampa Bay makes a few calls around the league. The performance really dropped off without Barrett on the field.

Tampa Bay is already missing nearly half of its starters on defense. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Carlton Davis, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Logan Ryan, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were all out against Baltimore.

On the season, Barrett finishes 31 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. This is a critical loss that could continue to doom the Buccaneers, who aren't in a great spot right now.

