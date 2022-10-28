Skip to main content

BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season

This is a huge blow to the defense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front.

Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles injury. Barrett was forced to the sideline in the third quarter and was eventually carted off to the locker room.

READ MORE: Buccaneers among NFL teams expected to make a quarterback move in 2023

On Friday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the news that Barrett will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. This is a huge blow to a Buccaneers' defense that is already struggling.

"Shaq Barrett, the star pass-rusher for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of the best in the entire league, is now out for the season with a torn Achilles. If you watched him get carted off last night, you knew it was a serious injury. Immediately after the game, it was clear that the team feared it was an Achilles tear."

"Of course, you guys know, once there is the fear of an Achilles tear based on just how easy the injury is to diagnose on the initial exam, to do it in person. Almost always that means out for the season and a torn Achilles. He had the MRI this morning, it confirmed it. A $17 million per year player and really one of the lynchpins of their defense now turns his focus to 2023."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to the injury, he was instrumental in Tampa Bay's first half success against Baltimore. Barrett recorded 4 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and a sack as the Buccaneers held the Ravens to three points over the opening 30 minutes. The floodgates opened up in the second half - noticeably with him on the sideline.

The Pro Bowler was replaced by outside linebacker Anthony Nelson. With Tuesday's trade deadline swiftly approaching, it wouldn't be surprising if Tampa Bay makes a few calls around the league. The performance really dropped off without Barrett on the field.

Tampa Bay is already missing nearly half of its starters on defense. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Carlton Davis, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Logan Ryan, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were all out against Baltimore.

On the season, Barrett finishes 31 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. This is a critical loss that could continue to doom the Buccaneers, who aren't in a great spot right now.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_16887250 (2)
News

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_17019013 (1)
News

Todd Bowles: Buccaneers' star 'appears' to have suffered major injury

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19308252
News

RECAP: Buccaneers melt down in 27-22 loss to Ravens

By Caleb Skinner
4C799A33-B2B9-41D4-9BFB-7A655839F5F3
Gameday

Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens

By David Harrison
73CC56D6-29E8-4FD8-9AA3-FA1A807C5352
News

Buccaneers vs. Ravens: Several Big Names OUT for Thursday Night Football

By David Harrison
USATSI_19307953
News

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_10240206
News

Rex Ryan Doesn't Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' Offense

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_16565598 (1)
News

NFL Hall of Famer Knows How to Fix Buccaneers' Offense

By Caleb Skinner