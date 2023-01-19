Buccaneers' Linebacker Lavonte David Speaks on Upcoming Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had recent success on the football field since Tom Brady's arrival just a few years ago, but prior to the success the Bucs and their fans have had little to be happy about.

One of the staples through the thick and thin for the Bucs and their fans has been one of the most beloved players in franchise history, linebacker Lavonte David.

David has spent 11 seasons in the NFL - all with the Buccaneers. He has seen the franchise at its' worst, but also at its' best. David's talent went largely unnoticed during the Bucs' down years but has recently become more respected for his work on the field since the Bucs entered the national spotlight with Brady coming aboard and making the playoffs three seasons in a row.

REPORT: Bucs Pursuing Offensive Coordinator from College Football National Champion

Now, after spending his whole career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lavonte David is set to become a free agent and following the Bucs' NFC Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, David reflected on his career with the Bucs' and discussed how he would like to finish his career in Tampa Bay when talking about the uncertainty of his future.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update on Russell Gage following scary collision

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook