Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision

Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.

Following the game, Todd Bowles gave an immediate update on Gage's status during his post-game press conference, stating that he was being evaluated for a concussion and neck injury.

Early this morning, there seems to be good news as the Buccaneers released a statement regarding the extent of Gage's injury.

"After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fouth quarter of last night's game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

Gage has movement in all of his extremities, which is a great sign after witnessing the play live.

Russell Gage joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season after spending the beginning of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He seemed on path to be an integral part of the Buccaneers' wide receiver core and offense, but consistently dealt with injuries throughout the season. He had problems with his hamstring throughout the entirety of the season and before Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, he injured his back on a touchdown catch the prior week against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Gage is set to return to the Buccaneers next season, so hopefully, he is able to fully recover from this injury and set his sights on remaining healthy throughout the off-season.

