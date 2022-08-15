Skip to main content

Buccaneers' Linebacker Suffers Significant Injury During First Preseason Game

Bucs' second-string outside linebacker, Cam Gill, was injured in the team's first preseason game Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the Miami Dolphins in their first preseason game of the season Saturday night. The majority of the Bucs' starters did not play in the game which gave way for the backups to get meaningful live game reps. As with each game, however, injuries do occur and that goes the same for the Bucs.

Running backs Giovani Bernard and Kenyon Barner were both injured during the contest along with linebackers Grant Stuard and Cam Gill. Barner has been placed on the IR for the remainder of the season with his injury while Bernard is dealing with an ankle issue and the extent of Stuard's injury is still unknown.

What we learned today is that second-string outside linebacker, Cam Gill, suffered a foot injury in the contest and will be out for some time.

Head coach, Todd Bowles, expanded on Gill's injury stating that he has a Lisfranc injury to his right foot - eerily similar to that of what Lavonte David dealt with last season. The injury occurs at different levels so the exact time out for Gill still remains a question mark.

Before leaving the game with an injury, Gill looked very good in his time on the field collecting 4 tackles, 1 TFL (tackle for loss), and a sack before halftime.

Hopefully, this injury is at the level of less severity so he does not have to miss valuable time entering the regular season as he is the current backup option behind second-year OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

