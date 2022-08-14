Three Buccaneers Injured in First Preseason Game of the Year

It may be the preseason, but it's still NFL football.

It would be a miracle if a team were to make it through an entire football game without a single injury taking place. Last night certainly wasn't a bloodbath, but it also wasn't a game that could be categorized as a 'miracle' either... with several players having to leave the game due to injury.

One of those players was outside linebacker, Cam Gill, who was having himself quite a game before he was forced to leave the contest due to injury.

READ MORE: Tom Brady to Miss Extended Time With Buccaneers

Gio Bernard, who started the game at running back for the Bucs, is another player who had to leave early due to injury. Gio wasn't having a great game by any standard, but he's a veteran the Bucs clearly wanted to bring back this season for his experience and proven ability as third down specialist. Coming off an injury plagued first season in Tampa, it would be a real shame if Gio wasn't able to enter 2022 at full health. Especially with talented rookie, Rachaad White, already nipping at his heals.

Second-year special teams standout, and backup linebacker, Grant Stuard, also suffered an injury last night.

READ MORE: Buccaneers vs Dolphins Halftime Brief: Two Touchdown Drives, But Something's Missing

He's a player who finds himself a similar position to Bernard, because despite his contributions last season, Stuard's role on this team isn't necessarily iron clad. Especially with a young rookie who's eager to prove himself, coming for his spot. In the case of Stuard, his competition comes in the form of Olakunle Fatukasi – a player the Bucs signed out of Rutgers as an undrafted free agent – who was all over the field in his first NFL action vs. the Dolphins last night.

Unfortunately at this point in time, there is still no specific information or updates regarding the injury status' of Cam Gill, Gio Bernard, and Grant Stuard.

So with roster spots becoming even more scarce as the offseason chugs along, and the in-house competition for those spots heating up, hopefully these players are able to return to the field sooner rather than later.

For more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter, and subscribe to the Bucs Banter Podcast on YouTube!

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook