Buccaneers Make Depth Chart Change Ahead of Dallas Cowboys Matchup

According to the most recent unofficial depth chart released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rookie Rachaad White has earned the #2 running back duties on the team, behind only Leonard Fournette.

White first joined the team back in April, when the Buccaneers selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft, with the 91st overall pick.

White built his reputation as an explosive playmaker in college – with elite pass-catching ability – which was most on display during his senior season for the Sun Devils. He was only there for two seasons, having spent his first two years out of high school playing for the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties.

White has good size and has already drawn comparisons to Le'Veon Bell for his patient style of running. He's also impressed coaches and teammates this offseason by proving to be a more than adequate blocker in pass protection as well.

Although White has been turning heads since he first reported to One Buccaneer Place for OTA's in the spring, he's not the only one.

Third-year running back, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, has performed well too – most notably during the Bucs' final two preseason games, where he averaged 4.8 yards per carry while totaling 91 yards on the ground.

Having already spent two years in the offense, many assumed Vaughn would have had the upper hand on the backup running back duties, based on his experience and solid preseason performance.

Regardless of what the unofficial depth chart reads, the positive impression made by both Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn this offseason puts the Buccaneers in an advantageous position. You can never have too many quality backs, and it looks like they should have at least a few.

Not only will this allow Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich to feel more comfortable giving Leonard Fournette some extra rest during the regular season, but it could help preserve the health and energy of everyone involved in the Bucs' backfield conglomerate.

There's been plenty of speculation that Todd Bowles may try to place a greater emphasis on the run-game compared to when Bruce Arians was calling the shots in Tampa, but that's something we'll find out soon enough.

With a plethora of established receiving weapons already in place, the emergence of these young legs at the running back position will not only provide depth but also create more problems for opposing defenses, while at the same time, supply Tom Brady with even more ammunition to execute what is already a lethal offensive attack.

