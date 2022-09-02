Skip to main content

Todd Bowles dishes out on Buccaneers' decision to cut Tyler Johnson

The move was somewhat unexpected.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some tough decisions to make when cutting their roster down to 53 men on Tuesday and perhaps the toughest, most surprising cut was that of wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who the team drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Minnesota.

READ MORE: Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers

The Bucs had, and still have, a deep receiver core, but many thought Johnson would be the one to survive the cut. With Johnson now gone, Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles explained why the team decided to move on.

“That was tough,” Bowles said. “Again, we have a lot of receivers and when you get down to a fifth and sixth receiver – Jaelon [Darden] returns punts and kicks, [and] Tyler [Johnson] was the sixth receiver to dress on Sundays. You’ve got to be able to play special teams and contribute. [He is] a great pass receiver, very good catcher – he can catch the ball – [he’s] a very good player, but no special teams value.”

“Once you get down past the top four and five, you’ve got to have more value then just catching the football because you won’t dress on Sundays,” Bowles continued. “You know, that was a big reason behind it. We felt ‘BP’ (Breshad Perriman) can do a lot of things on special teams, we feel Scotty [Miller] can do some things as well. So that’s what it came down to.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson has had his promising moments the past two years but struggled with consistency, especially when it came to separating from his defender and dropping passes. Also, to Bowles' point, he didn't really provide much in the special team's department as other receivers deeper down depth charts typically do.

The Minnesota native has a chance to rectify an iffy start to his career after being claimed on waivers by the Houston Texans.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady and Threatens Trainer

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

bradycgj
News

Tom Brady's Divisional Rival Traded Away from New Orleans Saints

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_16911683
News

Recently Cut Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Claimed by Houston Texans

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_18941314
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady Top 5 in New NFL Win Share Metric

By David Harrison
USATSI_17442382
News

Former Bucs First Round Tight End to Sign with Super Bowl Contender

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_18887783
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Final Cuts Before 2022 Season

By Caleb Skinner
1FDE048A-9607-4B24-B3A1-71275A067EA7
News

Report: Buccaneers Make Surprising Wide Receiver Cut

By Collin Haalboom
5E517314-DA59-46DE-98E8-81E27C7C69CB
News

Former Buccaneers First Round Pick Released by Buffalo

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_18913432
News

Report: Tampa Bay's Robert Hainsey could return by season-opener

By Dustin Lewis