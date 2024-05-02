WATCH: First Round Draft Pick Graham Barton's First Day With Buccaneers
Graham Barton became a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after general manager Jason Licht drafted him with the No. 26-overall pick, and with that, his NFL dreams came true.
Being the NFL, his experience so far has been documented quite extensively for fans to see. Both the Bucs and his alma mater of Duke posted the moment he got the call from Licht and the Bucs, and then after that, he flew down to Tampa to meet with the media and check out the facilities. And lucky for Tampa Bay fans, the team documented that whole process, too:
Barton was driven to One Buc Place after his arrival in Tampa Bay, even answering an NFL trivia question regarding the Bucs quite well on the ride there. Afterward, he got to see the room he was drafted in, met with the Glazer family, saw his Buccaneers jersey for the first time and spoke in front of media.
The Bucs drafted Barton to play center, so he'll be a part of a revamped offensive line alongside veterans like Tristan Wirfs, who he met at team facilities in the video. Licht also drafted UTEP lineman Elijah Klein, and if the two pan out, the Bucs could be set up front for quite a while.
