The Athletic Lists Former FSU Linebacker as Buccaneers UDFA Best Fit
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a well-rounded 2024 draft class that allows them to be competitive once again in the upcoming regular season by filling positions of need that can help immediately.
Not only did they improve overall this offseason when it comes to free agency and the draft, but it also appears that they did their homework when it came to signing undrafted free agents.
Former Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach is one of those undrafted free agents. DeLoach might be undersized, but he plays sideline to sideline at a very high level and has shown a knack for making big plays, especially during his last season in the garnet and gold.
According to The Athletic, DeLoach is a prospect to watch this season and is a great fit in Tampa Bay.
"Like many on this list, DeLoach may have to punch his ticket to a roster via special teams -- something he can definitely excel at, especially in this new world of NFL kickoff rules. A 5-11, 210-pounder, DeLoach ran a 4.47 (1.57 10 split) at the combine and was a steady producer (212 tackles) as a three-year mike linebacker. He added seven sacks last season, so he can be a third-down player, as well as contribute on kickoffs and as a gunner."
DeLoach won't be immediately called upon to provide an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball, but eventually, he could carve out a rotational role in the linebacker room if he can add some weight and naturally develop and adjust to the speed of the NFL. He will likely see playing time, though, as his skill set will be an asset to the Bucs' special teams, especially with the new kickoff rules being implemented in 2024.
