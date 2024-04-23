Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Top 10 Chance of Nailing NFL Draft
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have always gotten excited for the NFL Draft because it represents a chance to change the team's fortune for the better, improve an already good team, or keep the best team in the NFC South Division on top for another year.
This year is no different, with the Buccaneers trying to secure talent who can help them maintain their spot on the NFC South trone.
And according to a recent study of draft classes over the past decade, Tampa Bay has a pretty solid shot at doing just that.
Betway Insider recently posted an article in which they created a "draft score" for each team based on end-of-season awards, All-Pros, Super Bowl players and more. Tampa Bay ended up with high marks, scoring eighth among 32 NFL teams.
"According to the data, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the eighth-best drafters of the last decade with a draft score of 2.13 out of 5," says Betway.com. "The Bucs have drafted 10 players who have made the PWFA All-Rookies team and 10 Pro Bowlers throughout the past 10 years."
The last rookies to make the PFWA All-Rookie team were offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., both of whom have not only become critical components to the Bucs' success but some of the best in the league at their position.
That duo was part of an impressive two-year run where the Buccaneers nailed four of their picks with linebacker Devin White and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting landing on the All-Rookie Team in 2019 as well.
Of course, neither White or Murphy-Bunting are on the team anymore, showing it's not how you start, but how you finish that ensures long-term success.
Super Bowl champions receiver Mike Evans and offensive lineman Ali Marpet were both PFWA All-Rookie Team members in the years they were drafted as well and while the guard is enjoying a well-deserved retirement the receiver is back on new contract with Tampa Bay chasing immortality.
Even though he didn't make this team in 2023, Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey has plenty of people excited about his future as well, and general manager Jason Licht will be looking to add to the list of All-Rookie Team draft picks on his resume starting this Thursday night.
