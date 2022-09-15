Skip to main content

Buccaneers sign veteran tight end to practice squad

Tampa Bay has added a new face to its practice squad.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to sign a new tight end to their practice squad after releasing JJ Howland.

David Wells, the former San Diego State Aztec, was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Wells has spent his time hopping around the NFL for the past few seasons, most recently with the Tenessee Titans during training camp. He was released from their practice squad on September 2.

Throughout his short NFL career, he has made stops with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and the Arizona Cardinals. The Buccaneers will be his eighth team since he joined the league in 2018.

This likely isn't an addition that is going to make any type of difference for the Buccaneers. With some of the injuries that they were dealing with throughout the week at practice, this is likely to make sure that they have guys that are ready to go if anything does become too serious.

On top of that, whenever you have Tom Brady throwing the football, you're going to be a good team no matter who you put out there at times. The Buccaneers are fortunate that they already have some of the best wide receivers in football, but in the past, Brady has worked with way worse.

Let's see how he does at practice throughout the next few weeks and maybe we will see him up in Tampa Bay on the real field during a game this season. 

