Buccaneers Predicted to Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback in 2023

It is widely known across the league, and especially within the Buccaneers organization, that this upcoming season could perhaps be the last for quarterback Tom Brady. After his recent retirement, and then unretirement, it became even more glaring that the greatest quarterback of all time would end his career sooner rather than later.

The Buccaneers have a few options when it comes to Brady’s successor in Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask. However, the team may want to remain in win-now mode by looking for a quarterback that can bring a bit more than the previously mentioned can.

According to Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson, the Buccaneers should and will look to land current Detroit Lions’ quarterback and former No. 1 pick Jared Goff.

“Unless Brady gets hurt, the Bucs won’t have the chance to land an early first-round quarterback, so they’d likely be searching for a veteran option,” Robinson wrote. “Goff is no one’s idea of a superstar, but he’s had NFL success and has the size and arm to fit in Tampa’s system.”

Robinson is right in his comments. The Bucs will most likely not have an early-round draft pick this upcoming season and it’s hard to imagine any of the top college quarterbacks being available when they do pick, so they would need to look elsewhere.

“Goff wouldn’t be very expensive, either,” Robinson wrote. “The Bucs would essentially get him on a one-year, $25.65 million deal with a de facto team option worth $26.65 million in 2024. Yet to turn 28 years old, Goff would part reclamation project, part bridge quarterback for Tampa Bay.”

Since it is clear that the Buccaneers may need a quarterback to come the 2023 season, Goff looks to be the most experienced and best option out of what the Bucs already have on their roster as well as those QBs that are free agents come the 2023 offseason - Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garappolo and Sam Darnold.

It will remain to be seen if Brady does indeed decide to retire for good after this season. If he doesn’t and decides to continue playing into his late 40s then you ride with the goat. However, it is never too early to start laying the foundation for life after Brady.

