Buccaneers 'Supporting Nearly 45' Charities Through NFL My Cause My Cleats Initiative

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints they'll do so as a unit, but they'll also be representing themselves as individuals to a certain extent.

And no matter what happens on the playing field, a lot of charitable organizations will be winners when the game ends.

That's because the Bucs players and coaches participating in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative will represent the issues that matter to them with every step they take.

"More than 60 players, coaches and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are participating in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign," the team said in a press release. "Buccaneers players and staff will showcase a wide variety of colors and designs supporting nearly 45 different charitable organizations when Tampa Bay hosts the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football."

Among them, some of the common foundations and organizations will be represented.

TB12 will of course be represented by quarterback Tom Brady who is also supporting the Florida Disaster Fund.

Linebacker Lavonte David has long been a public advocate and contributor to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, and will continue that tradition this weekend.

And receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will wear cleats representing the organizations they've put their names on.

But there's a newcomer this year as well.

"For the first time in Tampa Bay, the Women’s Sports Foundation will be represented on the field and in the owner’s suite," the team said. "Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz will wear custom shoes while tackle Donovan Smith and linebacker K.J. Britt will don cleats to honor the foundation. The trio is passionate about fostering an environment that enables girls and women to accomplish their goals in sports and life and raise their daughters to do the same. The non-profit organization advocates, educates, funds, and fuels girls and women as they advance through life."

It's a weekend about football as always, but for this game, Tampa Bay's players, staff, and even owners get to share with the football world the causes that resonate with them.

And in turn, those causes get to experience the leverage that comes with being represented by NFL talent.

Check out all the causes being represented by the Buccaneers, here.

