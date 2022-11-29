Tom Brady Loses 218-0 Game Streak During Loss to Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a very high probability of winning against the Los Angeles Rams three weeks ago but were able to find a way to pull it off.

On Sunday, the Bucs had a very high chance of pulling out a win over the Cleveland Browns but found a way to give that away.

Essentially undoing all the positive energy surrounding the team following back-to-back wins entering their bye week.

And in doing so, they also helped quarterback Tom Brady do something he'd yet to do in his 23-year playing career.

Lose a game while leading by seven in the final two minutes.

According to CBS Sports, "Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation."

While this weekend's result is certainly deflating or ever downright heartbreaking for many Bucs fans, it's hardly the first time an outcome like this one has occurred in an NFL game.

In fact, most consistent viewers of the game have likely seen this type of game-ending take shape so many times we don't have a count for it.

So to think that Brady himself had never been on the field for a late-stage collapse like the one he and his teammates experienced in Week 12 is amazing in and of itself.

Of course, now he has.

In doing so, he now has as many lost games after leading by seven points or more in the final two minutes as he does seasons without a postseason trip when he started two or more games.

And he has one more of these games lost than he has losing records. Even in 2008, the season he Injured his knee in the first game of the year, his New England Patriots won that game giving him a 1-0 record.

By the grace of the NFC South becoming the worst division in football this year, the Buccaneers may avoid adding to Brady's postseason-less seasons tally, but at 5-6 they may just become the team that represents his first and only losing season as a starting NFL quarterback.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



