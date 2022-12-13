Buccaneers Tom Brady Considering All Options Regarding Future

According to reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn't closing the door on any option regarding his future on or off the field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already defied the odds.

Playing in his 23rd season in the NFL the 45-year-old has done more and won more than any other quarterback in the history of the league.

And he's done it all after going in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and after being benched while playing for the Michigan Wolverines.

Many believe this season may be his last.

READ MORE: Brady Reveals True Feelings About San Francisco

If not because 'Father Time' has finally caught up to him, because he may just simply decide it's time to actually hang up his cleats after temporarily doing so early this calendar year.

"How and when (Brady's) career ends is firmly up in the air," according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. "Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady...(who) feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position."

Of course, this report came out prior to the Bucs' 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Fall in Brady Homecoming

Following that, the first game of Brady's career losing to a rookie quarterback making his first start, Tampa Bay's playoff chances currently sit at 66 percent with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town this weekend.

While 'sources' are commenting on the legendary quarterback's future decision, the report also emphasizes it's not a distraction to him.

"Whatever decision Brady makes figures to come prior to the start of free agency in mid-March," the report says. "For now, his focus remains where it normally is: winning an eighth Super Bowl ring."

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook