Tom Brady Reveals True Feelings for San Francisco 49ers

Tom Brady, who grew up in San Francisco, obviously was a huge 49ers fan as he progressed through his childhood. Now, ahead of his matchup against those same 49ers on Sunday, Brady reflected on his feelings toward the organization and even went into how he feels spurned by the team he grew up loving the most.

“[I] was lucky to grow up in the Bay Area at that time,” Brady said. “It was just a great time. There was so many great players, great era of football. And I love the 49ers, and I loved them through college and when they skipped over me six times I started hating the 49ers, and that’s just the way it went down.”

Back in 2000, Tom Brady was in the NFL draft when a number of teams - including the San Francisco 49ers - passed over him. Brady ultimately was drafted 199th by the New England Patriots where he won 6 Super Bowl rings before heading to Tampa Bay and getting his 7th.

Tom is full of jokes and has a great personality, so it is hard to take him seriously when he talks about something that is so minuscule like having beef with his childhood team because they didn't draft him.

Brady has only played the 49ers in San Francisco once in his career, so it will be some sort of a homecoming for the Bay area kid. There could be some added drama and rumors surrounding his return though, as the greatest quarterback of all time will become a free agent after this season - with many believing the team he would have eyes on to play for (if he decides to continue playing) being the 49ers.

