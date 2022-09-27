Skip to main content

Buccaneers Tom Brady Receives Warning from the NFL Regarding Sideline Conduct

It's a copycat league, and that's what the NFL is afraid of as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues his crusade against tablets.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost at home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the NFL season. 

It was their first loss, coming off the heels of two-straight wins against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints respectively. 

But if you looked at the sideline footage alone, you'd likely think the one loss came at the hands of the Saints. 

READ MORE: Positive News for Bucs' Julio Jones

That's because Brady was seen taking a lot of his frustrations in New Orleans out on those wicked tablets the NFL has turned to in lieu of printed photos for players to look at during the course of the game. 

“I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately,” Brady said while speaking with Jim Gray on the Monday following the Bucs win over the Saints. “I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating. Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great [against the Saints], so I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet.”

While Brady had a more humorous look at his treatment of tablets, the NFL apparently doesn't see it as a laughing matter. 

"Thanks to Tom Brady," Ari Meirov of PFF tweeted on Sunday. "All 32 teams received a memo from the NFL this week threatening punishment for breaking tablets and/or other league-issued equipment."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meirov cited the report to Jay Glazer, in his tweet

That memo didn't prevent Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey from taking out some frustrations on his own tablet in Week 3.

READ MORE: Bucs and Chiefs Exploring New Site for Week 4

Dorsey was seen smashing his tablet, among other things, after his offense failed to secure enough time for a potential game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins.

On this week's episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, the legendary quarterback commented on the incident, saying, "I’m not the only adult in the entire league that’s throwing temper tantrums. So, thank you Ken, for taking me off the hook."

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

USATSI_15544071
News

Report: Tampa Bay and Kansas City exploring possibility of playing at different location

By Jon Conahan
USATSI_19032358
News

Julio Jones ahead of schedule in return from partially torn PCL

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19117595
News

Tom Brady sends subtle message to team after first loss of the season

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_17522883
News

Buccaneers urged to sign star wide receiver to bolster offense

By Jon Conahan
USATSI_18956928 (1)
News

Projected Trade With $72 Million Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Buccaneers

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-09-25 at 7.30.04 PM
News

RECAP: Tampa Bay falls to Green Bay, 14-12, following struggles on offense.

By Caleb Skinner
F02A1C8C-1848-4548-AA87-B27214BD725F
News

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19036369
News

Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

By Dustin Lewis