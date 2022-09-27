Julio Jones ahead of schedule in return from partially torn PCL

The Buccaneers were short at the wide receiver position during Sunday’s week 3 14-12 loss against the Green Bay Packers. Mike Evans missed the game due to a one-game suspension for his part in a brawl with Marshon Lattimore during the previous game against the Saints. Chris Godwin also sustained a hamstring injury in week 1 while Julio Jones tried to give his knee injury a go in practice on Friday, but ultimately did not play.

With all the missing talent in the wide receiver department, the Bucs were forced to make do with Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller for the majority of the game. Even with a few bright spots, the trio also coughed the ball up twice and the Packers recovered both fumbles.

The Bucs' offense has struggled thus far into the season; only scoring one touchdown in each of their first three games. However, good news may be on the horizon with the return of Julio Jones.

During the post-game conference Buccaneers’ head coach, Todd Bowles, gave insight into what exactly Jones’ injury was and when we might see him back. According to Bowles, Julio suffered a partially torn PCL to his knee and the veteran WR could have made a presence on the field Sunday evening. However, it appears the team wants to be cautious with him considering his recent string of injuries that have held him back since last season.

The timetable for such an injury is usually 3-6 weeks, but it definitely appears that Jones is ahead of schedule in his record as Bowles thinks he will return to the field this upcoming weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I just know he could’ve played. We held him out,” Bowles said. “We want to make sure he’s healthy. He’ll probably be back out there next week.”

If this is indeed the case, it will be an excellent spark to an offense that is still searching for its explosiveness, even just some consistency.

