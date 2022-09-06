Buccaneers Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Practices Without Knee Brace

When you look back at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff roster from last season, it becomes clear that this year's group will look quite different. Especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Since the team's crushing playoff defeat at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl Champion, Los Angeles Rams, last year, Tampa has added a number of high-profile players to bolster a receiving group that quite simply wasn't where it needed to be by the end of last season.

The additions of players like Russell Gage and Julio Jones will go a long way towards ensuring that Tom Brady's arsenal of pass catchers is in great shape for 2022. But those former Atlanta Falcons teammates won't be the only reinforcements added to this dynamic unit.

Chris Godwin will also be re-joining the team that was without his services during the most critical stretch of last season.

The real question is, when will that be?

After suffering a torn ACL/MCL in the Bucs' week 15 loss to inter-division rival, New Orleans, last season, not only did the Bucs' passing attack take a major hit, but Godwin himself was starring down the barrel of long and grueling recovery.

The one thing working in both the Bucs and Godwin's favor is the fact that he has always been known for possessing a tremendous work ethic. Something that has been on full display (at least behind closed doors) throughout his recovery process.

From the moment the media was first granted access to Bucs' Training Camp earlier this offseason, a combination of tweets, video clips, and optimistic chatter has commenced regarding just how impressive Godwin has looked.

And like sweet music to the ears of Bucs fans everywhere, it was reported Saturday that Chris Godwin took another step forward in his road to recovery. This time, by ditching the bulky knee brace he had been sporting every time he took the field, up until this point.

We'll need to wait a little longer (but not much longer) before we're able to determine whether or not Chris Godwin will be available to take the field for the Bucs in their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11th, less than a week from now.

Despite the encouraging steps Godwin has taken, it's safe to assume that the team won't take any chances with their star receiver. So if you see him in full uniform, running out of the tunnel with his teammates next Sunday night in Dallas, it's safe to assume he'll officially be back, ready to remind the football world just how valuable he is to the success of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

