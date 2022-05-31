Buccaneers Wide Receiver No Longer With The Team

Following an arrest made by Tampa Police early yesterday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Travis Jonsen, will no longer be with the team.

Jonsen was a member of the Bucs' practice squad for the last two years. His goal was obviously to try and earn a spot as a reserve receiver on the Bucs 53-man roster. Which it now appears will not be happening—at least not any time soon—as Todd Bowles addressed the matter in his press conference just about an hour ago.

News broke yesterday that earlier in the morning, on May 30th, Jonsen was pulled over by Tampa Police for driving erratically, which soon after resulted in his arrest.

It didn't take long for Bucs' General Manager, Jason Licht, to release a comment about the incident.

The fact that Jonsen managed to maintain his spot on the Buccaneers' practice squad for the last two years indicates that the team definitely saw something in him as a player. Unfortunately—as is the case with any practice squad player—there is little to no room for error. Not just on the field but off of it as well.

Although this is obviously a dark time for Travis Jonsen—as his future with the Buccaneers appears to have suddenly disappeared—he should be thankful that no one got hurt as a result of his careless decision.

That said, he's still only 25 years old. He has many years ahead of him, and hopefully some of those years are in the NFL. What the future has in store for Travis Jonsen will likely depend on whether or not he's able to use this unfortunate situation as a valuable learning opportunity. One that will allow him to make better decisions off the field, moving forward.

