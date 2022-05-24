Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski spotted training together in Tampa

May is almost over as a slew of veteran players amongst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to participate in OTAs and the upcoming Mandatory Mini-Camp. It's expected that star quarterback Tom Brady will be in attendance after he reported for Phase Two of the offseason program earlier this month.

In the meantime, Brady is continuing to prepare for another championship run as he was recently spotted working out with his longtime teammate and future Hall of Fame tight end, Rob Gronkowski. In a video posted to social media, the two took in some batting practice at Steinbrenner Field, the home of the New York Yankees Minor League Affiliate. It's located a stone's throw away from Raymond James Stadium.

With Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, looking on, the 44-year-old knocked a few dingers into the outfield as Gronk tried his best to show off his hands despite using a glove.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, this is the same location where Brady held private throwing sessions with Tampa Bay's skill players last year. While there aren't any footballs in view during Brady's video, take a close look at his left wrist. That appears to be a play card, which potentially means Gronkowski and Brady were putting in some work while taking a break to have a little fun.

Throughout the last few months, Gronkowski has remained coy about his future. He's flirted with the idea of stepping away from the sport while also making it clear that if he does continue to play football, it'll only be in Tampa Bay.

In the same vein, Gronkowski has made it a point to remain in shape. He had a training session with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry a few weeks ago and believes it wouldn't take long to get into playing shape.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold a Mandatory Mini-Camp from June 7-9. Considering his actions thus far, it won't be surprising if Gronkowski waits until closer to training camp before making his future plans public.

