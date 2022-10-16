Cameron Brate Carted Off During Buccaneers vs. Steelers

A scary sight we have in Pittsburgh as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Steelers. Tight end Cameron Brate was carted off of the field after suffering what seems to be another head injury.

For what has already been a tough day offensively, this injury makes it even worse. Brate had two catches on three targets for 14 receiving yards.

Tampa Bay quickly ruled Brate out for the remainder of the game while clarifying that he has movement in all of his extremities. Brate will be further evaluated for a head injury.

23-year-old TE Cade Otton out of Washington will take over the tight end position for the remainder of the game and likely the next few weeks as Brate recovers from this injury.

With the new concussion protocols in the NFL, it might take even longer for him to return. However, at the moment, that isn't something that we should be worried about. We're all hoping for a speedy recovery, no matter how long that means he will be off of the field.

A difficult injury for the Buccaneers as they deal with adversity throughout the first few weeks of the season.

Brate also suffered a concussion in Tampa Bay's loss to Kansas City in week 4.

