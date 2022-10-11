Skip to main content

Tom Brady Has Funny Response to Roughing the Passer Penalty

Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, had a short response when asked about the roughing the passer penalty Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Sunday, Tom Brady was slung to the ground by Atlanta Falcons' defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on third down - possibly knocking the Bucs out of field goal range. Subsequently, a penalty flag was thrown that resulted in a roughing the passer call that led to an automatic first down for the Buccaneers; ending any shot the Falcons had at driving the field to win the game.

It was obvious that the Atlanta Falcons thought it was an egregious call during the game and afterward they weren't happy about it either. When Tom Brady was asked about the penalty in his post-game press conference, all he had to say was "I don't throw the flags."

Brady had a similar response to the same question when asked about it on his weekly SiriusXM radio show,

"Like I said, I don't throw the flags, I just throw tablets."

Clearly, Brady is not going to let this one get to him, and will ultimately take the win no matter what fashion it comes in. It is hilarious that Brady took a comical approach to try and downplay the seriousness of calls such as roughing the passer - one that has recently come under scrutiny. Brady has a love/hate relationship with the NFL sideline tablets as exemplified by him throwing not one, but two of them during his time in Tampa Bay.

Moving forward it will interesting to see what the NFL does in terms of protecting its players while also not allowing the game of football to be diminished.

