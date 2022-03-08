Skip to main content

Chris Godwin Likely to get Franchise Tag over Carlton Davis

Chris Godwin primed to get Bucs Franchise Tag if deal not met by Tuesday's deadline.

Tuesday's 4:00 PM franchise tag deadline is quickly approaching and many are reporting that if a new deal can't be reached between Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he will receive the team's tag. This would be the second year in a row that Godwin would receive the team's franchise tag. If he indeed is placed under the franchise tag, Godwin will make roughly $19.2 million this upcoming season.

An interesting aspect of this is that Godwin will be coming off severe knee injuries after tearing his ACL and MCL late in the 2021 season. We have seen WRs come back from injuries, so it's really not a huge concern other than the fact he may miss a few games to start the 2022 campaign.

READ MORE: Odds increasing for former Florida quarterback to start for Tampa Bay in 2022 

Godwin is a beloved member of the Bucs organization as well as the fan base, however, the two sides have struggled to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Both sides have had a year to come to an agreement. The longer things drag out, the harder it is to see Godwin staying with the Bucs long term.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Not only did Jon Ledyard of PewterReport point out the contract struggles, but he also commented on how massive a loss it would be to lose CB Carlton Davis due to Godwin's franchise tag. Seeing as the Buccaneers secondary had problems with injuries all season last year, most would think this would be an area to sure up by locking in Davis for next year. However, the same can be said about the WR group's struggles once Godwin did go down with his injuries.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Favorites to Win NFC South in 2022

While the franchise tag seems all but placed on Godwin, some out there are holding onto a little hope for a contract agreement before the 4 PM Tuesday deadline.

Jeff Howe, an NFL insider for TheAthletic, is reporting there is still hope for a new contract between the two sides. It will be shocking to me to see them come to an agreement at this point in the process after not being able to all season long. If they are able to, the Bucs will be in a much better position trying to retain most of their roster.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17298522
News

Chris Godwin Likely to get Franchise Tag over Carlton Davis

By Caleb Skinner19 seconds ago
USATSI_16565337
News

Odds increasing for former Florida quarterback to start for Tampa Bay in 2022

By Dustin Lewis1 hour ago
USATSI_17479007
News

Bruce Arians Sets His Trade Price if Tom Brady Returns to NFL

By Maddox Nebel19 hours ago
USATSI_17298773
News

Buccaneers working to keep Chris Godwin ahead of free agency

By Dustin LewisMar 4, 2022
USATSI_17348116
News

Three veterans trending towards returning to Tampa Bay in 2022

By Dustin LewisMar 4, 2022
USATSI_16606958
News

Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask expected to have legitimate shot at starting job

By Dustin LewisMar 4, 2022
9FD8126C-081C-48A3-A856-D1A0D2EF5E10
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Favorites to Win NFC South in 2022

By Caleb SkinnerMar 4, 2022
Creamsicle
News

Buccaneers To Bring Back Creamsicle Uniforms in 2023 Season

By Zach GoodallFeb 28, 2022