Odds increasing for former Florida quarterback to start for Tampa Bay in 2022

Everyone is very aware that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have arguably the toughest task in the NFL this upcoming season; finding a replacement for future Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady. It isn't going to be an easy path for the franchise to navigate but there are certainly options that include exploring trades or turning to a signal-caller already on the roster.

The Buccaneers drafted Kyle Trask out of Florida in the Second-Round a year ago. After sitting behind Brady in 2021, could he be ready to step into the starting role?

Over the past few weeks, Trask's betting odds to be Tampa Bay's new starter have been increasing. In early February, he was listed with +400 odds by BetOnline to open the season for the Buccaneers. That increased slightly by the end of the month as DraftKings has moved Trask's odds to +350. The next highest is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo at +500. Carson Wentz (+650), Teddy Bridgewater (+800), and Aaron Rodgers (+800) are a few other players listed.

Trask has potential but he hasn't appeared in a regular-season game yet. In three preseason games last year, he completed 29 of 55 passes for 312 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. Coming out of college, Trask was known for his accuracy. He completed 68.9% of his passes for 43 touchdowns to eight interceptions on 437 attempts in 2020 with the Florida Gators.

Last week at the NFL Combine, head coach Bruce Arians mentioned that Trask would get a legitimate opportunity to win the starting job in training camp. As of now, Trask is the only quarterback Tampa Bay has under contract but Arians has expressed wanting Blaine Gabbert back on the roster.

